Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;82;76;A t-storm around;84;77;SW;9;81%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;84;Sunny and very warm;103;81;NNE;8;30%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;92;66;Sunny and breezy;90;67;WSW;15;47%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;E;8;59%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with clearing;60;43;Mostly sunny;60;42;SSW;6;66%;15%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;45;Mostly sunny, mild;61;45;NE;4;79%;10%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;88;61;Sunny and pleasant;85;61;SE;8;20%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;40;Sunny and cooler;61;38;SSW;10;51%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, humid;88;75;Mostly sunny and hot;94;76;NNE;14;55%;44%;10

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;68;62;A little rain;71;58;N;9;80%;89%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;48;Sun and some clouds;60;47;W;9;61%;25%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;106;73;Sunny and very warm;104;72;NW;7;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;90;74;Showery;90;75;NNW;5;74%;93%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A stray t-shower;84;70;ESE;5;67%;77%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;5;72%;77%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny;79;65;NE;8;66%;36%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;Mostly sunny;72;52;NW;13;35%;3%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;74;48;Partial sunshine;68;42;NNW;10;51%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;61;41;Mostly sunny;59;40;SW;5;52%;11%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;49;Variable cloudiness;67;49;SE;6;69%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;91;64;Clouds and sun;91;62;NW;6;38%;12%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;72;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;39;NNE;13;48%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;59;38;Mostly sunny;58;37;E;5;63%;2%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with sunshine;74;45;Periods of sun;72;47;NE;6;55%;35%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;A morning shower;63;39;ENE;6;50%;45%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;72;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;58;SE;8;85%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;90;68;Mainly cloudy;89;66;N;5;37%;43%;12

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;73;64;Occasional rain;69;65;ENE;8;83%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;97;76;Sunshine, very hot;102;76;NE;9;23%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;51;Plenty of sunshine;70;53;SE;10;53%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;70;A shower or t-storm;81;69;S;4;69%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;91;79;A t-storm around;91;79;E;8;69%;64%;10

Chicago, United States;A p.m. shower or two;64;46;Sun and clouds;59;54;ESE;7;50%;67%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;89;76;Spotty showers;86;76;SSW;6;76%;94%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;55;44;A shower in the p.m.;54;49;WSW;9;62%;73%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;WSW;6;80%;71%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;83;68;A thunderstorm;83;70;SE;7;71%;56%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;70;A shower in the a.m.;87;69;SSE;10;70%;58%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;NE;5;56%;4%;7

Denver, United States;Sunshine and cooler;60;46;Partly sunny, warmer;87;47;NNW;7;24%;6%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;96;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;80;N;5;70%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;98;70;Sunny and pleasant;91;70;SE;9;56%;1%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;55;39;Partly sunny;59;46;WSW;11;68%;40%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;84;51;Sunny and nice;82;51;NE;5;23%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;75;69;Mostly sunny;76;68;ENE;11;80%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy a.m. t-storm;81;75;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;75;ESE;8;60%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;87;61;Mostly sunny;84;57;ESE;8;28%;8%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;9;68%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;50;33;Chilly with some sun;49;44;WSW;9;69%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower;87;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;6;82%;57%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Clouds and sun, nice;89;75;NNE;8;58%;29%;7

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;85;76;Showers around;85;77;ENE;11;74%;71%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;A t-storm around;86;72;ENE;5;71%;70%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;71;Partly sunny;94;71;NE;7;50%;7%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;71;62;Warmer;75;65;NE;7;77%;72%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;95;74;Some sun;94;75;NE;6;50%;10%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;85;Sunny and hot;100;84;NNE;7;44%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;84;57;A t-storm in spots;79;48;ENE;6;50%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;84;49;Sunny and pleasant;83;50;N;4;14%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;93;76;W;9;57%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;SW;6;72%;44%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;106;82;Sunshine and warm;106;82;SE;7;18%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;67;51;A little a.m. rain;54;36;NNW;8;85%;55%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;N;5;66%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;91;73;Some sun returning;90;72;WNW;6;62%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;Mostly sunny and hot;96;79;SW;5;67%;31%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ENE;4;76%;69%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;34;A t-storm in spots;61;31;NE;6;38%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SW;8;77%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;66;59;Partly sunny;67;59;S;8;75%;7%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;Mostly sunny;84;61;NNW;6;58%;3%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;63;42;Mostly sunny;61;43;SW;5;63%;4%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;Clouds breaking;79;60;SSE;6;67%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;72;Partly sunny;82;71;WSW;7;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;86;60;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;3;38%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Afternoon showers;85;81;A downpour;88;79;W;11;71%;93%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm in spots;93;79;ENE;5;65%;64%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;WSW;10;71%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;59;41;Becoming cloudy;57;42;WNW;9;56%;30%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;NNE;5;56%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;ENE;13;68%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;59;40;Sunshine, a shower;51;35;NW;9;71%;47%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or t-storm;84;77;A morning shower;85;77;S;10;70%;78%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;69;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;59;SSE;11;80%;89%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;66;50;Inc. clouds;61;46;SW;4;66%;27%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;58;37;Cloudy;49;30;NNW;7;59%;13%;1

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy;91;82;Partly sunny;93;83;N;5;68%;44%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;79;57;Clouds and sun;81;55;ENE;8;52%;11%;10

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;66;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;55;NNW;7;56%;5%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Warm with sunshine;92;71;NW;9;48%;16%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;73;50;Cooler;58;47;SSW;15;57%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Rain, becoming heavy;70;67;NNE;10;80%;95%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;53;33;Periods of sun;52;43;SSW;8;68%;36%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with some sun;69;47;Plenty of clouds;60;40;SW;8;70%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;78;Decreasing clouds;84;77;ESE;12;70%;72%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NW;6;80%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;ENE;8;67%;59%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;70;44;Mostly sunny;65;39;ENE;7;45%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;73;58;Morning showers;76;57;E;13;53%;84%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;4;76%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;Clouds and sun;86;71;SE;17;58%;9%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ENE;5;54%;65%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;68;39;Sunshine and cooler;57;35;ESE;5;48%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;76;55;A morning shower;74;53;SSE;5;66%;80%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;49;A little p.m. rain;71;53;NW;11;53%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;89;65;Mostly sunny;82;65;S;6;65%;13%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;A shower or two;84;75;ESE;9;73%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with rain;48;41;A morning shower;45;29;N;11;74%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;55;43;A stray shower;54;42;SW;8;68%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;77;72;A t-storm around;79;71;E;8;78%;63%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;104;74;Sunny and very warm;102;75;WNW;5;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Mostly sunny;81;55;NE;5;49%;7%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;49;35;Sunshine and chilly;47;40;SW;10;56%;52%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;57;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SW;10;74%;28%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;77;63;ENE;4;76%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;78;Stormy;85;78;ESE;12;82%;93%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;N;5;92%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;49;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;ENE;9;19%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;68;50;Cooler with rain;61;46;SW;4;70%;88%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;N;9;86%;90%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;57;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;NNW;4;50%;4%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;SSW;5;63%;33%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;73;55;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;S;4;57%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;81;68;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;NNW;13;63%;25%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;91;80;Clouds and sun, warm;92;80;ESE;7;64%;32%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;69;40;Partly sunny;67;43;WSW;5;45%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;82;78;A little rain;86;77;E;10;75%;84%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;33;Partly sunny;52;47;SW;8;55%;55%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;58;Partly sunny, cooler;67;53;SSE;17;45%;15%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;83;75;Occasional rain;79;70;NW;8;79%;71%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Some sun, a shower;50;39;A stray shower;50;44;SSW;9;63%;78%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;84;58;Plenty of sun;84;57;ENE;6;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;66;57;Decreasing clouds;75;55;N;5;63%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;81;64;Sunny and nice;84;65;E;6;23%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;89;72;Sunny and very warm;91;77;NNE;7;44%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Warmer with some sun;85;55;Partial sunshine;87;53;ENE;3;35%;12%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;77;64;Rain;71;66;N;6;82%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;69;49;Clouds and sun;59;46;NW;11;63%;9%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Couple of t-storms;76;69;A passing shower;79;68;W;12;54%;66%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;79;63;Mostly sunny;81;64;WSW;12;55%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;A bit of a.m. snow;44;23;NNW;9;68%;75%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny;63;51;ENE;6;45%;63%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;77;47;Partly sunny, cooler;60;39;NE;8;39%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, showers;92;75;A t-storm around;90;76;S;5;67%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;58;36;Mostly sunny;53;37;W;7;63%;11%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;68;38;Mostly sunny;57;37;WSW;7;60%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;50;Sunny and breezy;60;53;NW;21;62%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;92;77;A t-storm or two;93;79;WSW;4;74%;70%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;80;53;Mostly sunny;80;54;ENE;3;42%;17%;5

