Tropical Storm Kong-rey expected to emerge Saturday: Taiwan experts

Too early to tell whether Kong-rey will hit Taiwan or Japan: forecasters

  184
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 20:28
Typhoon Trami lies just east of Taiwan, but Tropical Storm Kong-rey is likely to emerge Saturday (bottom right on the map, courtesy of the Central Wea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As Typhoon Trami (潭美) was passing close by Taiwan on its way to Japan Friday night, a depression southeast of Guam was likely to turn into Tropical Storm Kong-rey (康芮) the following day.

The storm would be the 25th of the season, but it was still 3,400 kilometers away from Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.

Forecasters said it was still too early to confirm a route for the new storm, but they expected it to increase in strength to turn into a typhoon. Next Thursday, October 4, Kong-rey might approach the waters east of Taiwan and south of Okinawa, and weaken before turning north toward Japan, according to the Liberty Times report.

How much it might affect Japan or Taiwan was still too early to determine, weather experts said.

Kong-rey is the name of a Khmer princess and of a mountain in Cambodia.

In the meantime, strong winds and heavy rain were expected Friday and Saturday due to Typhoon Trami, which was expected to move across Japan from south to north over the following days.
