  1. Home
  2. Politics

Penghu has best long-term care in Taiwan: President Tsai

Taiwan Straits archipelago has highest relative density of long-term care

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 19:40
President Tsai Ing-wen (center back row) visited a care home in Penghu Friday.

President Tsai Ing-wen (center back row) visited a care home in Penghu Friday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - During a visit to a care home in Penghu, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the island county had the relatively highest amount of care centers of any region in Taiwan.

Out of a total population of 104,000 for the archipelago, more than 16,000 were older than 65, with 1,600 of those living alone, a local government official briefed Tsai.

Domestic care, day care and nursing services had been established on 19 inhabited islands, allowing the spread of long-term care to reach 37.3 percent, the highest anywhere in Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

The president named long-term care as the government’s most important priority, good for an annual budget of between NT$30 billion (US$982 million) and NT$40 billion.

Tsai went on to talk to the residents of the care home and to view the amenities at the center, CNA reported.
long-term care
long-term care 2.0 plan
Penghu
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

True sustainability must include Taiwan: President
True sustainability must include Taiwan: President
2018/09/27 17:09
2018 Penghu International Light Festival fires up tonight
2018 Penghu International Light Festival fires up tonight
2018/09/27 11:46
Taiwan President meets British Minister of State for Trade Policy
Taiwan President meets British Minister of State for Trade Policy
2018/09/25 17:25
Economy moving in the right direction: Taiwan President
Economy moving in the right direction: Taiwan President
2018/09/25 16:10
Taiwan aerospace industry looking up: president
Taiwan aerospace industry looking up: president
2018/09/24 20:40