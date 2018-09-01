TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - During a visit to a care home in Penghu, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the island county had the relatively highest amount of care centers of any region in Taiwan.

Out of a total population of 104,000 for the archipelago, more than 16,000 were older than 65, with 1,600 of those living alone, a local government official briefed Tsai.

Domestic care, day care and nursing services had been established on 19 inhabited islands, allowing the spread of long-term care to reach 37.3 percent, the highest anywhere in Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

The president named long-term care as the government’s most important priority, good for an annual budget of between NT$30 billion (US$982 million) and NT$40 billion.

Tsai went on to talk to the residents of the care home and to view the amenities at the center, CNA reported.