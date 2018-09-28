COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's biggest shipping group, says one its cargo vessels has successfully passed through the Russian Arctic on a one-off trial journey as a result of melting sea ice.

Palle Laursen, Maersk's chief technical officer, says "the trial allowed us to gain exceptional operational experience," adding the Venta Maersk and all systems aboard performed well in the unfamiliar environment.

Laursen said the ship arrived in St. Petersburg on Friday, after leaving Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok on Aug. 22. The vessel passed through the Bering Strait on Sept. 6.

The Northern Sea Route could be a shorter route for journeys from East Asia to Europe than the Northwest Passage over Canada because it will likely be free of ice sooner due to climate change.