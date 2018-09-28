Greece prepares for storm "Zorba"

On Friday the so-called "Medicane" (Mediterranean Hurricane) was located southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula and moved slowly eastwards. Meteorologists gave it the name "Zorba". They compared the stormy rhythm of the world-famous music from the film "Alexis Zorba / Zorba The Greek" with the stormy Medicane.

"Don't go out on the streets in the next few days unless it's absolutely necessary," the Civil Defence said on Friday.

The national weather service EMY said conditions were expected to worsen Friday, affecting the island of Crete, the Cyclades islands, the Peloponnese peninsula and other parts of the southern and western mainland. Winds were expected to reach up to 100 kph (62 mph).

All schools in the south of Greece remained closed on Friday, as the state radio ERT reported.

Ferry traffic is expected to collapse on Saturday and Sunday. Some ferry services from ports near Athens resumed Friday after being mostly halted for the previous two days, while the bad weather conditions also caused flight delays.

is/ks (dpa, ap)