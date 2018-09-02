TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Golden Pin Design Award and the Golden Pin Concept Design Award announced this year's finalists on Sept. 28 with Taiwan having 53 designed works selected.

Having passed the scrutiny of 76 jury members during the three-stage judging process, a total of 91 entrants from six countries and regions including Taiwan, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore were chosen as the finalists for the top two awards. This year also has the highest number of jury members in the awards' history.

Earlier, the shortlist for the Golden Pin Design Award 2018 Design Mark winners named 80 contestants who will compete in different categories such as Product Design, Communication Design, Spatial Design, and Integration Design.

Additionally, the Special Annual Awards for Green Design and Social Design have initially been included in this year's award category. The jury will offer them two distinguished finalists whose artworks cope with the current global trends.

While the Special Annual Award for Green Design aims to encourage the designed work that has minimal impact on the environment, the Special Annual Award for Social Design highlights the contribution of innovation and design that make a positive social impact.

As the longest-running international design award in Chinese-speaking communities, the Golden Pin Design Award is a Taiwan-based competition that celebrates artistic products or projects specifically created by the ethnic Chinese and displays their prowess in the world's largest market.

The Grand Ceremony of the awards will be held in Taipei on November 29.