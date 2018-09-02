  1. Home
  2. Society

53 Taiwanese designs make it to finals of 2018 Golden Pin Awards   

The Golden Pin Awards is the longest-running design competition among Chinese-speaking communities

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 17:53

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Golden Pin Design Award and the Golden Pin Concept Design Award announced this year's finalists on Sept. 28 with Taiwan having 53 designed works selected.

Having passed the scrutiny of 76 jury members during the three-stage judging process, a total of 91 entrants from six countries and regions including Taiwan, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore were chosen as the finalists for the top two awards. This year also has the highest number of jury members in the awards' history.

Earlier, the shortlist for the Golden Pin Design Award 2018 Design Mark winners named 80 contestants who will compete in different categories such as Product Design, Communication Design, Spatial Design, and Integration Design. 

Additionally, the Special Annual Awards for Green Design and Social Design have initially been included in this year's award category. The jury will offer them two distinguished finalists whose artworks cope with the current global trends.

While the Special Annual Award for Green Design aims to encourage the designed work that has minimal impact on the environment, the Special Annual Award for Social Design highlights the contribution of innovation and design that make a positive social impact. 

As the longest-running international design award in Chinese-speaking communities, the Golden Pin Design Award is a Taiwan-based competition that celebrates artistic products or projects specifically created by the ethnic Chinese and displays their prowess in the world's largest market. 

The Grand Ceremony of the awards will be held in Taipei on November 29. 
The Golden Pin Awards
design field
design
Taiwanese designers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese company wins gold at 2018 Green World Awards
Taiwanese company wins gold at 2018 Green World Awards
2018/09/18 17:48
Prominent Taiwanese designers go on show in Paris
Prominent Taiwanese designers go on show in Paris
2018/09/18 16:05
Taiwan Pavilion among 10 best installations at London Design Biennale 
Taiwan Pavilion among 10 best installations at London Design Biennale 
2018/09/07 16:42
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 to face redesign
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 to face redesign
2018/08/18 15:16
Taiwan's Taichung Cultural Heritage Park takes on new mission
Taiwan's Taichung Cultural Heritage Park takes on new mission
2018/08/11 10:47