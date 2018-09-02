TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau is currently conducting a review and refurbishment campaign of the country’s light houses. Of the 36 lighthouses in Taiwan and on surrounding islands, 12 of them have already been opened to the public as tourist attractions.



This coming weekend on Sunday, Sept. 30, it has been announced that the Cape Santiago Lighthouse (三貂角燈塔) will be opened to the public.

Cape Santiago Light house, located at the easternmost point the Taiwan’s main island in Gongliao District, New Taipei. It was constructed in 1935, and makes for spectacular vistas of the cape and the ocean.



Another tourist attraction to look forward to is the opening of the Fugueijiao Lighthouse (富貴角燈塔), the first lighthouse ever built in Taiwan, as a tourist attraction. The Fugueijiao Lighthouse was originally built by the Japanese in 1897, and then rebuilt in 1954 under the new government.



Fugueijiao Lighthouse (Image from Maritime and Port Bureau)



Now it has been further renovated, with the construction completed on Sept. 20. After the grounds are prepared to receive tourists, it is expected to be opened to the public.



Another lighthouse that is already open for tourists to visit is the Liuchiou Yu Lighthouse (琉球嶼燈塔) on Xiaoliuqiu island off the coast of Kaohsiung.



Liuchiou Yu Lighthouse (Image from Maritime and Port Bureau)

Other lighthouses tourists can see in the future on their visits to the outlying islands include Yuwengdao Lighthouse (漁翁島燈塔) in Penghu, Dongquan Lighthouse(東莒島燈塔) and Dongyong Lighthouse (東引島燈塔) both in Lienchang County, and Wuqiu Yu Lighthouse (烏坵嶼燈塔) in Kinmen.

Currently the most popular lighthouse in Taiwan is the one located at the southernmost point of the island in Kenting, the Eluanbi Lighthouse (鵝鑾鼻燈塔), which saw about 400,000 visitors last year, according to LTN.



Eluanbi Lighthouse (CNA Image)

In total 21 of Taiwan’s 36 lighthouses will eventually become tourist attractions, while the remaining 15 are located in commercial port areas, around naval bases, or in geographically dangerous areas.



The campaign to refurbish the 21 light houses, to which the government has dedicated NT$245 million, is expected to be complete by the end of next year.