TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's hard-line Revolutionary Guard has warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates not to interfere in the country's internal affairs or cross its "red lines" in the wake of the terror attack on a military parade that killed 24 people.

The Guard's acting commander, Gen. Hossein Salami, claimed in remarks broadcast Friday that the Saudis and the UAE "are trying to bring chaos into Iran."

Salami says: "Do not cross our red lines."

Meanwhile, the official IRNA news agency says the Guard killed four militants and wounded two in a clash near the Pakistani border in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The report didn't offer more details on the clash.

Iranian forces occasionally clash with Baluch militants in the country's east and Kurdish separatists in the west.