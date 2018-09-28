In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, a Kashmiri woman grieves during the funeral of Mohammad Saleem Malik, a civilian, in Srinagar, Indian co
In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Kashmiri men shout slogans as they carry the body of Mohammad Saleem Malik, a civilian, during his funer
This photo provided by Blue Flag Construction shows an Air Niugini plane floating in Pacific lagoon after its crash-landing in Pacific lagoon near Chu
In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Maldives' opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, center, jumps as he walks in a street
In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, supporters of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom cheer as they take part in a street parade in Male
In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, rescuers head to another location as operations continue for the second day following the massive landslid
In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Chinese bishop Joseph Li Shan, top left, baptizes a member of the faithful during a mass at the Cathedral of the I
In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, an Indian Shiite Muslim feels faint while flagellating himself during a Muharram procession marking Ashour
In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an artisan smokes as he works on idols of Hindu goddess Durga inside a workshop in Gauhati, India. The i
In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, a man hangs paper lanterns during Mid-Autumn Festival at a park in Hong Kong. The festival falls on the 15
In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, devotees prepare to immerse idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in the Arabian Sea, marking the end
In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, soldiers of Indian army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment stand on the deck of Indian Naval Ship Kochi d
In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, an Indian vendor carries an infant and stands on a street selling balloons in Hyderabad. Some 800 million
In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, a man stands in front of the largest-ever painting "Juin-Octobre 1985" by Chinese French artist Zao Wou
In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, head-load worker rests on his basket beside a pile of marigold flowers at a wholesale market in Kolkata,
In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves a ball against Karolina Pliskova, of Czech Republic during the final match o
Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir after Indian troops killed a young shepherd who was tending his sheep, officials and residents said.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, all 47 passengers and crew survived a plane's crash landing in a Pacific lagoon, wading through waist-deep water to the emergency exits and escaping on local boats that came to the rescue in the Micronesia archipelago.
The surprise victory of opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the Maldives' third multiparty presidential election shook up politics in the Indian Ocean archipelago famed for its sandy white beaches and luxury resorts.
