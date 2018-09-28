Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir after Indian troops killed a young shepherd who was tending his sheep, officials and residents said.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, all 47 passengers and crew survived a plane's crash landing in a Pacific lagoon, wading through waist-deep water to the emergency exits and escaping on local boats that came to the rescue in the Micronesia archipelago.

The surprise victory of opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the Maldives' third multiparty presidential election shook up politics in the Indian Ocean archipelago famed for its sandy white beaches and luxury resorts.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

___

