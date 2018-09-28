TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Animal of the Kindgom (動物王國), a well-known pet store China in Taiwan, announced its closure yesterday (Sept. 27) due to heavy losses from its investment in e-commerce and that pets at all 17 of its stores are available for free adoption.

In an announcement released yesterday by the manager of Animal of the Kingdom, who is surnamed Lee (李), he thanked vendors for their support over 30 years of business but lamented, "because of personal decision-making mistakes, investing in e-commerce for three years, which incurred heavy losses, affecting the overall turnover of the operation of the store, notice is hereby given to vendors to handle returns, thereby reducing losses by vendors."

As the failure of the company was evidently due to poor management, the notice also said, "Other than profusely apologizing, there really is no excuse, I hope that in my lifetime, I will have the opportunity to make up for it. Once again, I sincerely apologize to all of you. As long as I live, I will take responsibility."

The statement also mentioned the hope that all 17 stores across Taiwan would find a top-ranked chain in the industry to take over operations. With regards to returning merchandise to vendors, Lee stated that vendors are requested to arrange for returns at the stores starting at noon on Sept. 27 and 28.

As for the pets in all 17 branches, they are up for adoption for free, with the exception of a small transfer fee, which is NT$300 for dogs and NT$1,300 for cats, reported ETtoday. The Zhubei branch of the chain has already seen 11 cats and seven dogs adopted by the public, according to the report.

A veterinarian at the Animal Hospital in Toufen surnamed Jen (任) told CNA that he had been leasing space from Animal of the Kingdom for three years. After seeing news reports of the closing of the pet shop chain, Jen said that his lease is supposed to run through August of next year and he is worried that his deposit will not be returned.