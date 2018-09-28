  1. Home
  2. Culture

International students join Confucius birthday celebration in southern Taiwan

62 foreign students from 20 countries participated in ceremony to mark Confucius’ 2,568th birthday  

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 17:13
Ceremony at Pingtung Tutorial Academy (Image courtesy of Pingtung County Government)

Ceremony at Pingtung Tutorial Academy (Image courtesy of Pingtung County Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In celebration of the 2,568th birthday of legendary philosopher Confucius, a ceremony honoring his life included participation by 62 foreign students at the Pingtung Tutorial Academy (屏東書院) in Pingtung County (屏東縣) on Sept. 28.

Magistrate of Pingtung Country, Pan Men-an (潘孟安) led the sacrificial ceremony where three gifts were offered. The ceremony was participated in by all walks of life, including noted local politicians, community leaders, and students, reported the Liberty Times.

62 exchange students from 20 countries including France, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States participated in the event.

Students from Zhongzheng Junior High School (屏東縣立中正國中) provided the musical accompaniment, as well as drummed throughout the ceremony.

Souvenirs and cakes were provided to the audience after the ceremony.

The ceremony was an opportunity to learn about ancient festivals and to gain understanding from teachers, reported the Liberty Times.


International students at Pingtung Tutorial Academy (Image courtesy of Pingtung County Government)


Pan Men-an during ceremony (Image courtesy of Pingtung County Government)
Confucius
Pingtung County
Pingtung Tutorial Academy

RELATED ARTICLES

Confucius supports southern Taiwan’s history and culture
Confucius supports southern Taiwan’s history and culture
2018/09/18 17:53
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in southern Taiwan with a SE Asian Cultural Event
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in southern Taiwan with a SE Asian Cultural Event
2018/09/12 12:17
Pingtung County unveils giant lantern ahead of Taiwan Lantern Festival 
Pingtung County unveils giant lantern ahead of Taiwan Lantern Festival 
2018/09/11 14:40
Taiwan army, navy, air force to conduct joint anti-landing exercise in Southern Taiwan 
Taiwan army, navy, air force to conduct joint anti-landing exercise in Southern Taiwan 
2018/08/20 20:18
Pingtung County begins preparations for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival
Pingtung County begins preparations for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival
2018/07/16 21:19