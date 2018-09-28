TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In celebration of the 2,568th birthday of legendary philosopher Confucius, a ceremony honoring his life included participation by 62 foreign students at the Pingtung Tutorial Academy (屏東書院) in Pingtung County (屏東縣) on Sept. 28.

Magistrate of Pingtung Country, Pan Men-an (潘孟安) led the sacrificial ceremony where three gifts were offered. The ceremony was participated in by all walks of life, including noted local politicians, community leaders, and students, reported the Liberty Times.

62 exchange students from 20 countries including France, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States participated in the event.

Students from Zhongzheng Junior High School (屏東縣立中正國中) provided the musical accompaniment, as well as drummed throughout the ceremony.

Souvenirs and cakes were provided to the audience after the ceremony.

The ceremony was an opportunity to learn about ancient festivals and to gain understanding from teachers, reported the Liberty Times.



International students at Pingtung Tutorial Academy (Image courtesy of Pingtung County Government)



Pan Men-an during ceremony (Image courtesy of Pingtung County Government)