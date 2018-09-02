TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a recent appearance in New York by Liu Xia (劉霞), the widow of Chinese political dissident Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) on Sept. 26, there is speculation that the human rights activist may soon be invited to Taiwan.



After being permitted to leave China earlier this year to seek medical treatment in Germany, Liu Xia made her first public appearance in New York this week where she attended the 2018 “Disturbing the Peace: Award for a Courageous Writer at Risk” symposium.



According to reports from CNA, after the symposium a journalist asked Liu Xia if she

had considered, or would like to visit Taiwan, and she reportedly expressed interest in the possibility.



At a meeting of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Sept. 27, a CNA journalist asked MAC spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) whether or not Liu Xia would be permitted to visit Taiwan in the future.



In response, Chiu stated that if an organization in Taiwan were to invite her, that the wishes of Liu Xia could be accommodated, and that any potential visit would be handled according to the law, reports CNA.

In his statements, Chiu recognized Liu Xia and her late husband’s great contributions to human rights and reform in China, and seemed to indicate that she would be a welcome guest in Taiwan.



MAC spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (CNA Image)



Liu Xiaobo was an important voice for promoting democracy and human rights in China under the authoritarian regime of the Chinese Communist Party. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, but was under house arrest in Beijing at the time, and was unable to accept the award directly.



Liu Xiaobo developed liver cancer and was denied proper treatment by the communist authorities, which led to organ failure. He died on July 13, 2017.



In Taipei, on the one year anniversary of his passing, a monument dedicated to the activist was unveiled across the street from Taipei City Hall in a ceremony organized by Reporters Without Borders.



Just days before the one year mark of his passing, his wife Liu Xiaobo was freed from house arrest and permitted to board a plane to Germany.