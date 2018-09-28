|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|89
|70
|.560
|—
|Washington
|81
|78
|.509
|8
|Philadelphia
|78
|81
|.491
|11
|New York
|75
|84
|.472
|14
|Miami
|62
|96
|.392
|26½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|93
|66
|.585
|—
|z-Milwaukee
|92
|67
|.579
|1
|St. Louis
|87
|72
|.547
|6
|Pittsburgh
|80
|78
|.506
|12½
|Cincinnati
|66
|93
|.415
|27
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|89
|70
|.560
|—
|Los Angeles
|88
|71
|.553
|1
|Arizona
|81
|78
|.509
|8
|San Francisco
|73
|86
|.459
|16
|San Diego
|64
|95
|.403
|25
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
|Thursday's Games
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0
|Friday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-11), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 12-10) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 16-7), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 11-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-7), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 17-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-11), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-5) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 14-9) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 12-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 11-8), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 14-11) at San Diego (Nix 2-4), 8:40 p.m.