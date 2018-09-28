  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/28 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 89 70 .560
Washington 81 78 .509 8
Philadelphia 78 81 .491 11
New York 75 84 .472 14
Miami 62 96 .392 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 93 66 .585
z-Milwaukee 92 67 .579 1
St. Louis 87 72 .547 6
Pittsburgh 80 78 .506 12½
Cincinnati 66 93 .415 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 89 70 .560
Los Angeles 88 71 .553 1
Arizona 81 78 .509 8
San Francisco 73 86 .459 16
San Diego 64 95 .403 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Colorado 14, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-11), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 12-10) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 16-7), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 11-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-7), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 17-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-5) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 14-9) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 12-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 11-8), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-11) at San Diego (Nix 2-4), 8:40 p.m.