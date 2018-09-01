TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Solar power leader Green Energy Technology (綠能科技) announced Friday it was planning to lay off 203 employees, or about 20 percent of its global workforce.

The Taiwanese company is ranked No.3 in the world and the largest in the country for the production of solar cell technology, but has been losing money since 2011, the Apple Daily reported.

All job losses would occur at Green Energy’s plant inside the Southern Taiwan Science Park, while the company would concentrate production at its Taoyuan City factory, reports said.

In its statement, Green Energy said it needed to rearrange its organization and staff requirements in order to meet its “customers’ strategic planning.” A response to the “violent ups and downs” of the market necessitated a reorganization to raise competitiveness and business performance, the company news release said.

The layoffs had been agreed on with the labor union and were going to be submitted to the Southern Taiwan Science Park management office in compliance with relevant labor laws, the company said.

Earlier, Green Energy’s competitor Motech Industries Inc. (茂迪) announced it was ending the contracts of 300 foreign employees prematurely.