TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A medical technician at a hospital in Taiwan's southern city of Tainan revealed himself to police this morning after he attacked a colleague five times with a knife and injured one female doctor, local news reports.

The culprit surnamed Lin (林) is a 42 years old cardiopulmonary technician at National Cheng Kung University Hospital. On Friday morning, he had a conflict with a female nurse surnamed Chen before attacking her with a butterfly knife.

At about 9 a.m. Lin carrying the knife in his hands, went to the operating room in search of Chen to have a discussion. Their talk soon turned into an argument and Lin slashed his colleague two times on the belly and three times on the abdomen, as well as injuring a doctor who apparently attempted to stop the fight, the Apple Daily reported.

After committing the crime, Lin went back to his office to change into new clothes and then turned himself in at a nearby police station. Lin told the police that he was believed to be a subject of workplace bullying by Chen due to a distinctive working schedule and heavy assignments.

According to a spokesperson of the hospital, Chen rode out of the storm after the attack, and the hospital will investigate the dispute between the two.