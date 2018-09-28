TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The image above showing a field of cabbage roses in bloom under a violet sky was the third place winner of a recent photo contest held by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) to promote the beauty of the Philippines.

The photographer, Antonio Corado, 55, captured the photo of a field of cabbage violet roses with a matching violet sky at dawn on a mountain in Atok in Benguet Province. Corado tells Taiwan News that he took the photo in March of this year to capture some of the hidden beauty of Atok.

The contest, which was organized by MECO and Litrasta, an association of Filipino photographers in Taiwan, ran from March 30 to May 30 and was intended to promote tourist destinations and activities in the Philippines, as well as celebrate the hard work and dedication of Filipino workers in Taiwan.

Corado also took first place in the contest for his photo of a cave next to a beach in Eastern Samar, where Typhoon Yolanda struck the Philippines in 2013. Corado says that took the photo in September of 2016 to commemorate those who lost their lives to Typhoon Yolanda and to record the change of the landscape after it transformed from a rocky beach to a white, sandy beach.



First place photo. (Photo by Antonio Corado)



Cabbage roses. (Photo by Antonio Corado)