TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 130 varieties of Taiwan-cultivated orchids are blossoming at the Twin Oaks, a historic residence in Washington, D.C., in an exhibition to mark its 130th anniversary between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.

It is the first time that Taiwan has held such a floral showcase in the estate built in 1888, which used to be the residence of Taiwan’s ambassadors to the U.S. from 1937 to 1979.

Entitled “Discover the Beauty of Taiwanese Orchids” (花現台灣), the exhibition features some of the most popular orchid breeds, arranged in a way recreating the scene of “winding stream parties,” where cups are seen floating on water along with a spectacle of orchid flowers in vibrant colors, according to Agriculture and Food Agency.

To promote sales of indigenous moth orchids from Taiwan, the agency has teamed up with the Taiwan Orchid Growers Association and Taiwan Sugar Corporation in providing 150 moth orchid souvenirs for visitors, who will be able to access information regarding Taiwan’s signature orchid products and where to place orders in North America through a quick scan of QR code on the wrap of the floral gift.

Taiwan took in US$180 million in revenue from the export of orchids last year, accounting for 91 percent of total flower export sales. The U.S. represents 32 percent of the sales, the lion’s share of the export market for Taiwan’s orchids, noted the agency.

'Discover the Beauty of Taiwanese Orchids' exhibition at Twin Oaks (Photos by Agriculture and Food Agency)