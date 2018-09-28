TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the country's foreign minister has denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allegations against Tehran at the U.N. General Assembly as an "obscene charge."

Friday's report also says Mohammad Javad Zarif called Netanyahu a "liar who would not stop lying."

Netanyahu on Thursday claimed at the General Assembly that Iran has a "secret atomic warehouse" on Tehran's outskirts and challenged U.N. inspectors to examine it.

It was unclear whether Netanyahu's announcement sheds new light on what U.N. inspectors already know, or proves that Iran is violating the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Zarif tweeted Israel's the only one with an "undeclared" nuclear weapons program.

In 2012, Netanyahu famously held up a cartoon of a bomb at the U.N. while discussing Iran's nuclear program.