Kavanaugh aided by Graham's fiery defense

By KEVIN FREKING , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/28 15:14
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Justice Committee hearing with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies, Thursd

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh looked in desperate need of a fighter on his behalf at about the time Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham offered a fiery defense.

Kavanaugh had been giving impassioned testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, denying allegations of sexual assault.

Graham, a South Carolina lawmaker, told the judge straight out Thursday, "You've got nothing to apologize for."

Kavanaugh alternated from anger to tears during fiery testimony. Democratic senators pressed Kavanaugh over and over again to request an FBI investigation if he had nothing to hide.