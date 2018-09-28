  1. Home
El Salvador opposition criticizes government for breaking Taiwan ties

El Salvador presidential candidate criticizes government’s lack of transparency with diplomatic switch to China

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 15:23
Carlos Calleja speaking in Washington, D.C.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – El Salvador presidential candidate for the major opposition party, Carlos Calleja, criticized the ruling government over its lack of transparency in El Salvador’s plans to switch diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to China, reported CNA.

Calleja said the relationship between El Salvador and Taiwan was felt and cherished by the people, during a speech at Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington D.C. on Sept. 27.

Calleja is the Presidential candidate for right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), and vice president of supermarket chain Super Selectos. The next presidential election is set for February 2019.

Taiwan severed diplomatic ties with El Salvador on August 21, after learning that the Central American country was planning to switch diplomatic allegiances to China. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said El Salvador had requested “tremendous” amounts of money to fund an election campaign and port project before ties deteriorated.

Calleja said the diplomatic switch was a “surprise” and a “curve ball”, reported CNA.

Calleja criticized the government for lack of transparency over the deal with China, and raised concerns about the timing of the switch, in the context of the upcoming presidential election.

He said the lack of transparency in the switch is part of a broader problem of a lack of transparency in the ruling party of El Salvador’s dealings with Taiwan.

When asked about potential of restoring diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Calleja dodged the question, and spoke about his intention to deepen trade ties to Taiwan, reported CNA.

Calleja also thanked Taiwan for its contributions and development assistance during the period of formal diplomatic ties between 1961 and 2018.
Taiwan-El Salvador
diplomatic relations
Transparency

