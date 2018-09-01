TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The ambassador of Honduras in the United States denied recent reports that the Central American country was looking to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

Earlier this year, three of Taiwan’s allies, including Latin American countries the Dominican Republic and El Salvador, broke away to recognize Beijing, leaving Taiwan with only 17 official diplomatic allies.

During a visit to an orchid show organized by the Taiwanese office in Washington, D.C., Honduran ambassador Marlon Tabora Muñoz was asked by reporters about the state of Taiwan-Honduras relations.

According to current information, there was no official decision to break relations between Taiwan and Honduras, so at present, relations between the two countries were secure and would continue, the Central News Agency reported him as saying.

Tabora added that Honduras valued its long-term friendship with Taiwan and hoped for a continuous deepening of the relationship.

Mentioning the numerous Honduran students in Taiwan, the ambassador said that the people of his country could feel the advantages of maintaining an official diplomatic relationship.

Following moves by the United States against countries which had broken off ties with Taipei, Tábora denied there had been any U.S. pressure on Honduras to stay away from China, CNA reported.

Concern about Honduras had been fueled by the failure of its president to speak out on behalf of Taiwan at the United Nations General Assembly and by a comment in favor of China’s growing influence in Central America.