  1. Home
  2. Politics

Honduras rejects reports of switch from Taiwan to China

At present, relations with Taiwan will continue: Honduran ambassador to U.S. 

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 15:22
Honduran ambassador to the United States Marlon Tábora Muñoz.

Honduran ambassador to the United States Marlon Tábora Muñoz. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The ambassador of Honduras in the United States denied recent reports that the Central American country was looking to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

Earlier this year, three of Taiwan’s allies, including Latin American countries the Dominican Republic and El Salvador, broke away to recognize Beijing, leaving Taiwan with only 17 official diplomatic allies.

During a visit to an orchid show organized by the Taiwanese office in Washington, D.C., Honduran ambassador Marlon Tabora Muñoz was asked by reporters about the state of Taiwan-Honduras relations.

According to current information, there was no official decision to break relations between Taiwan and Honduras, so at present, relations between the two countries were secure and would continue, the Central News Agency reported him as saying.

Tabora added that Honduras valued its long-term friendship with Taiwan and hoped for a continuous deepening of the relationship.

Mentioning the numerous Honduran students in Taiwan, the ambassador said that the people of his country could feel the advantages of maintaining an official diplomatic relationship.

Following moves by the United States against countries which had broken off ties with Taipei, Tábora denied there had been any U.S. pressure on Honduras to stay away from China, CNA reported.

Concern about Honduras had been fueled by the failure of its president to speak out on behalf of Taiwan at the United Nations General Assembly and by a comment in favor of China’s growing influence in Central America.
Honduras
diplomacy
diplomatic allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican deal unlikely to spur religious freedom in China: expert
Vatican deal unlikely to spur religious freedom in China: expert
2018/09/23 17:10
Vatican to keep diplomatic relations with Taiwan despite China accord
Vatican to keep diplomatic relations with Taiwan despite China accord
2018/09/22 14:41
Nicaragua, Paraguay reaffirm Taiwan friendship and diplomatic ties
Nicaragua, Paraguay reaffirm Taiwan friendship and diplomatic ties
2018/09/21 15:50
Taiwan seeks to cement ties with Saint Vincent
Taiwan seeks to cement ties with Saint Vincent
2018/09/18 19:08
Taiwan Ambassador claims Vatican-China deal will not alter diplomatic ties
Taiwan Ambassador claims Vatican-China deal will not alter diplomatic ties
2018/09/18 15:49