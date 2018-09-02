TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sept. 26 Lockheed Martin announced that Taiwan has placed a delivery order with the company for 18 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP).



The ATPs will be an equipment upgrade for the Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets, which are currently undergoing a modernization and fleet enhancement project called “Phoenix Rising,” for which the government has budgeted NT$163 billion (US$5.3 billion).

The Vice-President of the Sensors and Global Sustainment division at Lockheed’s Missiles and Fire Control was quoted in the press release:



"Sniper ATP continues to be a must-have product on platforms worldwide for its superior performance and reliability. We continue to focus on delivering game-changing sensor capabilities to our customers around the globe."

The Sniper ATPs are an advanced targeting apparatus capable of being fitted to a range of combat aircraft. The system improves precision of laser and GPS guided weapons’ systems, and as a result can increase the effective range of such weaponry by a significant distance.

The Press Release form Lockheed Martin did not state if the order for the 18 targeting pods is included in the recent package of proposed F-16 parts and weapons components valued at US$330 million that was approved Monday, Sept. 24 by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). However it seems very likely given that the press release from the company was released only two days after the announcement from the DOD.

In response to news of the proposed sale, the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council has said it may signal a new era of defense cooperation for the two countries. Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said the sale would cause "severe damage" to the relations between the U.S. and China and demanded the sale be canceled.

A 2015 advertisement for the Sniper ATPs from Lockheed Martin can be viewed below.

