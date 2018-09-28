SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau got the honor of hitting the first shot at Le Golf National.

He was a little too pumped up.

Teeing off with a 3-iron, Finau drove his ball to the edge of the water at No. 1, forcing him to take a drop and a one-shot penalty. The 29-year-old American turned to his playing partner, Brooks Koepka, with a look of disbelief.

"Wow," Finau mouthed.

He wound up making a bogey, while Koepka settled for par. Justin Rose gave Europe a quick lead with a brilliant approach that stopped about 3 feet from the cup, resulting in a birdie putt that was little more than a tap-in.

Rose is playing with Jon Rahm in the first fourballs match of the day.

___

7:25 a.m.

Thousands of fans are filling up the massive grandstand behind the first tee at the Ryder Cup in the dark, anticipating the start of matches between two of the strongest teams ever assembled for the matches.

The stadium-like grandstand at Le Golf National holds nearly 7,000 people, and thousands more are taking up space down the fairway as Europe sets out to defend its turf. The Americans are coming off a Ryder Cup victory two years ago in Minnesota. They have not won in Europe since 1993.

U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka will partner with Tony Finau in the opening fourballs match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed are in the anchor match.