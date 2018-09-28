TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The female American English teacher who committed suicide by hanging in her Kaohsiung apartment earlier this week has been identified and is said to have suffered depression, according to Kaohsiung City police.

A spokesman for the Kaohsiung City Police Department Sinsing Precinct told Taiwan News that the 46-year-old American woman who committed suicide by hanging on Sept. 25 is surnamed Arter and that she last taught English at the cram school Joy English (佳音英語), though she had recently left her position there.

After an autopsy was performed, police confirmed that rope marks on her neck were consistent with a suicide by hanging and have ruled out foul play. Police also confirmed that the handwriting on suicide note she left on on the scene was consistent with her other writing samples.



Hallway where her apartment entrance is located. (Photo from Kaohsiung Police Sinsin Precinct)

Police said that the Arter's boyfriend had told them that he did not know why she committed suicide, but that she suffered from depression.

On Sept. 24 at 2:40 p.m., police received a report from her boyfriend, who had arrived at her apartment on Liuhe 1st Road in Kaohsiung's Xinxing District and discovered her lifeless body hanging in the bedroom doorway.

Arter's aunt has been notified of her death and has arrived in Kaohsiung to handle the funeral arrangements.



Entrance to Arter's apartment. (Photo from Kaohsiung Police Sinsin Precinct)

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at any time at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578 at any time 24 hours a day.