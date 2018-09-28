CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government-commissioned inquiry into misconduct in Australia's banking and financial services industry has found that most of the misbehavior either went unpunished or the consequences did not reflect the seriousness of the violations.

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne released an interim report Friday on his investigation. The inquiry began in December and has since heard evidence of financial institutions charging customers for services that were never provided, charging dead customers' accounts and selling unsuitable insurance policies by telephone to vulnerable people.

Hayne's report made no recommendations. His final report is due in February and could recommend criminal charges.

Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh described the report as "a day of shame for Australia's banks."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government has injected another $51 million into the corporate watchdog.