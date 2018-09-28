  1. Home
Indonesia’s Bali to ban bikinis at shrines

Indonesia to create new rules for tourists after string of bad behavior

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/28 14:26
Ulun Danu Temple in Bali, Indonesia. (Flickr user: Joan Campderrós-i-Canas)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesian authorities have pledged to ban bikinis and other swimwear at shrines and other cultural sites in Bali, after a string of bad behavior by tourists.

Authorities have become increasingly concerned by disrespectful actions by tourists at Hindu sites across the island, in inappropriate clothes.

Bali deputy governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Sukawati told The Guardian that “This is the government’s attempt to maintain the Pura (temples).

“The temples need to be preserved since they are the spirits of Bali’s cultures and customs.”

The government will review its regulations regarding provisions to allow tourists to visit temples unaccompanied.

The review is in-part a response to uproar after a tourist was photographed sitting on the Linggih Padmasana shrine at Puhur Lutur Batukaru temple, something which is highly offensive to Hindus.


(Instagram user: drjinju_somaticsoulcoach)
Bali
Indonesia
International tourism
tourist attractions

