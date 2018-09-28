TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesian authorities have pledged to ban bikinis and other swimwear at shrines and other cultural sites in Bali, after a string of bad behavior by tourists.

Authorities have become increasingly concerned by disrespectful actions by tourists at Hindu sites across the island, in inappropriate clothes.

Bali deputy governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Sukawati told The Guardian that “This is the government’s attempt to maintain the Pura (temples).

“The temples need to be preserved since they are the spirits of Bali’s cultures and customs.”

The government will review its regulations regarding provisions to allow tourists to visit temples unaccompanied.

The review is in-part a response to uproar after a tourist was photographed sitting on the Linggih Padmasana shrine at Puhur Lutur Batukaru temple, something which is highly offensive to Hindus.



(Instagram user: drjinju_somaticsoulcoach)