TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A grand scale flower-themed exhibition will be held at National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts starting Oct. 6, featuring artifacts from three museums in Taiwan and one in Japan to time with the upcoming 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition.

A total of 168 pieces of art will be showcased, including 40 from National Palace Museum, 30 from Chimei Museum, 53 from National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, and 25 from Tokyo Fuji Art Museum. Taiwanese contemporary artists also contributed 20 works to the show, according to Ministry of Culture.

Entitled “Flowers of Immense Charm,” the exhibition spotlights a wide array of works from paintings, sculptures, installations to new media art, the oldest ones dating back to the 11th century.

The display probes the diverse imagery, metaphors, and philosophies associated with flowers under the different contexts spanning Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese, and Western culture, noted MOC.

What are featured in the exhibition include ceramics since the Song dynasty, western sculptures, oil paintings, and furniture from the 17th century onwards, Japanese folding screens from the Edo period, and Taiwanese water paintings during the Japanese rule.

Professor Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞) from National Cheng Kung University, the curator for the flower exhibition, remarked that visitors will be able to learn about the craftsmanship and artistry reflecting China’s humanistic thinking, the commercial vibes and hedonistic lifestyle characteristic of the Edo period in the history of Japan, the imaginations integrating Greek myths and the struggle between the finite and the infinite, and more.

Flowers of Immense Charm

Venue: National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

Date: Oct. 6, 2018 – Feb. 10, 2019

Artwork by Japanese artist Utagawa Kunisada (Photo by Ministry of Culture)