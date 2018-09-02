TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese legislator and Vice-Chairman of the Taiwan External Development Council, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢) was in Washington D.C. on Sept. 27 to speak at the Center For Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Chuang echoed Taiwan’s long-stated desire to establish a new bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. which will provide Taiwan a solid foundation for the development and expansion Taiwan’s economic links internationally.

A former U.S. Deputy Trade Representative, Wendy Cutler, also shared her insight on the topic of trade. She said that Taiwan has a good opportunity to move forward with trade negotiations to develop a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the U.S. but that Taiwan must first resolve trade disputes involving U.S. pork and beef.

Cutler shared her insight, and experience with previous U.S. trade negotiations and offered some advice for Taiwan as it pursues enhanced trade relations with the U.S. There are many friends of Taiwan in the Trump administration, which makes now a good time for Taiwan to pursue negotiations, says Cutler.

Cutler emphasized that the first step that must be taken is the significant issue of pork and beef imports which has been an issue of contention for many years between the two countries.

The U.S. remains very strongly committed to protecting and promoting its meat industry, which means that the two main parties in Taiwan must reach some form of consensus to move forward on the issue, said Chuang.



Chuang emphasized that he would continue to promote deeper cooperation with the U.S. in Taiwan and that he would encourage his colleagues in government to pursue further trade negotiations and reopen the suspended Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks.

A bilateral trade agreement between Taiwan and the U.S. will undoubtedly help to increase prosperity, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region, and should be actively pursued by Taiwan, said Chuang.



Chuang’s full remarks and the discussion with Cutler as well as Deputy Director of the Freeman Chair in China Studies, Scott Kennedy, can be viewed below.