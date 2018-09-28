Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|400
|304
|001—12
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100—
|1
|2
|0
Sabathia, Cessa (6), Loaisiga (9) and Romine; Schultz, Pruitt (1), Kittredge (5), Hu (7), Wood (8), Milner (9) and Sucre. W_Sabathia 9-7. L_Schultz 2-2. HRs_New York, Voit (12), Andujar (27), Stanton 2 (37). Tampa Bay, Cron (29).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|0—1
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|1—2
|8
|1
Tomlin, Miller (5), Otero (7), Edwards (8), Olson (9), Ramirez (10) and Gomes; Sparkman, Lively (6), McCarthy (8), Peralta (9), Hammel (10) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Hammel 4-14. L_Ramirez 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (13).
___
|Detroit
|120
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|005
|040
|00x—9
|12
|0
Liriano, Coleman (3), Hall (5), Farmer (6), VerHagen (7), Hardy (8) and Greiner; Moya, Gonsalves (2), Magill (5), Busenitz (7), Littell (8), Curtiss (9) and Astudillo. W_Gonsalves 2-2. L_Liriano 5-12.
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Jurado, Moore (7), Sadzeck (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Gonzales, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Armstrong (7), Vincent (8), Cook (9) and Zunino. W_Jurado 5-5. L_Duke 5-5. Sv_Leclerc (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|020—3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|120
|000
|20x—5
|9
|0
Arrieta, Hunter (7), Neshek (7), Loup (8), Neris (8) and Knapp; Senzatela, Oberg (5), Oh (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Oberg 8-1. L_Arrieta 10-11. Sv_W.Davis (42). HRs_Philadelphia, Bautista (2), Santana (24). Colorado, Dahl (14), Parra (6), Story (35).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|30x—4
|5
|0
Teheran, Biddle (7), Brach (7), Fried (8) and Suzuki; Vargas, Swarzak (8), Zamora (8), D.Smith (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Vargas 7-9. L_Teheran 9-9. Sv_Gsellman (13). HRs_New York, Plawecki (7), Mesoraco (10).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Chicago
|020
|100
|00x—3
|10
|1
T.Williams, Neverauskas (6), Holmes (7) and Cervelli; Lester, Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Chavez (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 18-6. L_T.Williams 14-10. Sv_Chavez (5).