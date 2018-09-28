TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Matsuya Foods, last of the major Japanese beef bowl chains to enter the Taiwan market, held its official grand opening today in a Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store in Taipei.

At 11:00 a.m. today, scores of eager Taiwanese customers lined up in front of Taiwan's first Matsuya shop on B1 of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Taipei Nanxi Store III.

Matsuya is what in Japan is known as a gyūdon (牛丼, restaurant chain), and will be joining its competitors Yoshinoya and Sukiya, which have already established a presence in Taiwan for many years. Gyūdon such as Matsuya are popular in Japan with foreign travelers because they are open 24 hours and can serve as a good spot for late night snacks and early breakfasts.



Cashier beckoning for next customer.

Although Matsuya is the last of the three Japanese beef bowl chains to enter the Taiwan market, it is the favorite among Taiwanese netizens who travel to Japan. Its beef bowl (gyumeshi) will be sold at a price of NT$69. Indeed, many of the customers who came for the grand opening said that they had enjoyed eating at the fast food chain when visiting Japan.

Taiwanese students who were sixth in line to try the new restaurant.



Samples of Matsuya's dishes.



Closeup of fried pork cutlet.



"Sampuru" or plastic models of dishes available at Matsuya restaurant in Taipei.