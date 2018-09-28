TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The governing body of baseball, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced that Taiwan has climbed the world men’s ranking to reach No. 5, on Sept. 27.

Taiwan has been on a hot streak recently, winning a total of 645 points this year, the largest gain of any nation.

Taiwan lost its longstanding position at No. 4 in February, tumbling to No. 6. Since then, strong youth performances and a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games led Taiwan to climb to No. 5, reported Liberty Times.

The men’s baseball world rankings are outlined below:



Men's baseball world rankings (Image courtesy of WBSC)