In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, fans of Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello take pictures during her Never Be the Same Tour in Mexico Ci
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, Juan Manuel Insaurralde, of Chile's Colo Colo, center, goes for the ball with Moises, right, and Antonio Carlos, of Braz
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, lawyer Edgar Perez Archila, front left, and his coworkers representing the Ixil population, stand in the courtroom weari
In this Sept. 23, 2018 photo, a woman with her face bloodied, after she was pummeled by police, stands in shock inside a house after a peaceful anti-g
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, government supporters wave Sandinista flags on top of the Metro Center roundabout during a pro-government march in Manag
In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo, sniffer dog Simon kisses his handler during a retirement ceremony in Bogota, Colombia. Fourteen dogs, including Simon, w
In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo, members of the Peruvian Army Special Operations march in their Ghille suits during a military parade marking the Armed F
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, people stand by the recently unveiled marquee outside the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panam
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, a youth plays his trumpet during a protest against austerity measures put in place by the government of President Mauric
In this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, Chinese children with small Chinese flags stand over a Venezuelan flag as they watch the navy hospital ship "The Peace A
In this Sept. 23, 2018 photo, a protester climbs down from placing a sign in the hand of the monument of independence hero Jean Jacques Dessalines, th
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, photographs of the teachers college students who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014 hang on the fence surrounding the Senate
In this Sept. 23, 2018 photo, Ignacio Scocco of River Plate, left, celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Boca Juniors during a local tourn
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his administration will accept a truth commission to investigate the case of 43 teachers college students missing since Sept. 26, 2014. Victims' relatives and supporters marched through the capital to mark the fourth anniversary of their disappearance.
In Argentina, many workers stayed home as a nationwide strike blocked highways and disrupted commuter services, while banks, courts and many schools and shops stayed shuttered.
A luxury tower in Panama City bearing the Trump name was rebranded as the JW Marriott after a bitter legal dispute over control that ended with the U.S. president's family company evicted.
Opinion polls in Brazil put far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro and left-leaning Fernando Haddad as the leaders in a field of about a dozen presidential candidates in the Oct. 7 election.
In Guatemala, a court absolved for a second time the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt's former intelligence chief, Jose Mauricio Rodriguez, on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during the country's civil war.
Armed men in hoods clashed with anti-government protesters in Nicaragua's capital, where a 16-year-old was killed during "crossfire" after protesters began throwing rocks at nearby homes.
___
Curated by Guatemala based photographer Moises Castillo. On Twitter: https://twitter.com/moises1975
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter