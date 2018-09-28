Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 400 304 001—12 13 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 100— 1 2 0

Sabathia, Cessa (6), Loaisiga (9) and Romine; Schultz, Pruitt (1), Kittredge (5), Hu (7), Wood (8), Milner (9) and Sucre. W_Sabathia 9-7. L_Schultz 2-2. HRs_New York, Voit (12), Andujar (27), Stanton 2 (37). Tampa Bay, Cron (29).

___

Cleveland 100 000 000 0—1 10 0 Kansas City 001 000 000 1—2 8 1

(10 innings)

Tomlin, Miller (5), Otero (7), Edwards (8), Olson (9), Ramirez (10) and Gomes; Sparkman, Lively (6), McCarthy (8), Peralta (9), Hammel (10) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Hammel 4-14. L_Ramirez 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 001 000 020—3 8 1 Colorado 120 000 20x—5 9 0

Arrieta, Hunter (7), Neshek (7), Loup (8), Neris (8) and Knapp; Senzatela, Oberg (5), Oh (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Oberg 8-1. L_Arrieta 10-11. Sv_W.Davis (42). HRs_Philadelphia, Bautista (2), Santana (24). Colorado, Dahl (14), Parra (6), Story (35).

___

Atlanta 000 000 010—1 6 0 New York 001 000 30x—4 5 0

Teheran, Biddle (7), Brach (7), Fried (8) and Suzuki; Vargas, Swarzak (8), Zamora (8), D.Smith (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Vargas 7-9. L_Teheran 9-9. Sv_Gsellman (13). HRs_New York, Plawecki (7), Mesoraco (10).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 4 0 Chicago 020 100 00x—3 10 1

T.Williams, Neverauskas (6), Holmes (7) and Cervelli; Lester, Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Chavez (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 18-6. L_T.Williams 14-10. Sv_Chavez (5).