WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Dozens of passengers and crew have survived a plane's crash-landing in a Pacific lagoon.

The Air Niugini plane hit the water short of the runway Friday morning while trying to land at Chuuk Island in the Federated States of Micronesia.

The airline said in a brief statement everybody aboard the Boeing 737 plane was able to safely evacuate, and the airline was making all efforts to ensure the ongoing safety of the passengers and meet their immediate needs.

The airline did not immediately say how many people were aboard the plane, where it was traveling from, or what caused the crash. Local news reports indicated between 40 and 50 people were aboard.