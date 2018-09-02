TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In addition to recent controversy involving China’s theft of trade secrets and technology from American tech companies, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry has also been the target of forced technology transfers and IP theft.



A recent report from the Wall Street Journal discussed cases of disingenuous state-owned Chinese enterprises who have been engaged in stealing technology and from Taiwanese organizations.

Some of the organizations that have been the victim of IP theft include TSMC, the Nanya Institute of Technology, and Micron Memory Taiwan. Unfortunately, Taiwan is in a vulnerable situation and a comparatively easy target for IP theft by Chinese agents.

To reach the goal of its “Made in China 2025” campaign, and increase the domestic share of microchip production in the country from 9 percent to 70 percent, China’s state backed companies are making strides toward the goal by poaching technology from Taiwanese companies.



And in the midst of this technology theft, Taiwan’s judicial system has very little recourse to prosecute the cases, reports LTN.

In contrast, the United States has taken important steps to prevent IP theft and illegal technology transfers by Chinese companies.

The U.S. government recently blocked a major purchase of Qualcomm by Broadcom Inc. over fears of Chinese influence over the company and concern about the development of 5G technology. The government also passed a law in August as part of the annual NDAA, which requires tougher export controls over technology that could be considered vital to national security.

In a review of Chinese investments in the U.S., Washington has also identified 44 Chinese companies that are ineligible for certain purchases and market activity related to critical IP and trade secrets, reports LTN.



On the other hand, Taiwan’s Trade Secret Act (營業秘密法) has not been updated for five years, and many cases of theft in the semiconductor industry may have gone completely unreported outside of the companies involved. This situation has made Taiwan a primary target for Chinese companies to infiltrate and steal trade secrets.

According to officially reported data, there were 21 reported and investigated instances of violations of the Trade Secrets Act in 2017, up from only 8 in 2013.

Further, even if Taiwanese authorities or investigators attempted to engage with China’s judicial system, they will almost certainly be ignored.

Moving forward, Taiwanese companies and the government will need to pursue greater cooperation on this front to mitigate increases in technology theft by China.