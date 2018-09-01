TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The International Conference on Achieving Sustainability in Asia-Pacific was held in Taipei on Sept. 27-28, bringing together experts and hosting the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Awards.

The media industry conference was the first time that the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) had put on an annual event in Taiwan, and the theme was to build a collaborative approach to and improve understanding of U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

The conference included sessions on regional issues, making media sustainable, leading sustainability discussions, and future collaboration opportunities. Master classes bringing together leaders in a wide range of fields were held on Sept. 28.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) also spoke during the conference.

During the session on regional issues, chaired by Philippa Tolley from Radio New Zealand, Larissa Baldwin from Australian activist group GetUp!, Wang Yun-Yi (王雲怡) from wind farm company wpd AG, and Lin Nien-tzu (林念慈) from Dharti Mata Sustainable Workshop spoke about their experiences in sustainability issues in the Asia-Pacific.

Baldwin spoke about challenges for Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, especially frontline services in remote communities and land use by mining companies.

Wang spoke about community engagement by the wind energy company, and business challenges relating to Taiwan’s renewable energy industry.

Lin spoke about working in Nepal and helping to bring about sustainable menstruation challenges there. She also spoke about working across cultures, and running sustainable businesses.

At the sidelines of the conference the 2018 Asia Pacific Sustainability Awards were held during a gala dinner on Sept. 27. The award will recognize and award some of the best coverage of sustainability issues in the Asia Pacific.

At time of publication, the full list of winners have not been announced.