TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese trade delegation met with U.S. Governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, and pledged to buy US$1.54 billion (NT$47.01 billion) worth of soybeans from the states of Iowa and Minnesota over the next two years on Sept. 27.

The deal is expected to see Taiwan buy between 3.2 and 3.9 million tons of U.S. soybeans, valued up to US$1.56 billion in 2018 and 2019. The deal represents an increased order of around 30 percent, compared to last year.

Taiwan is Minnesota's sixth largest export market, and an important destination for the Minnesota's agricultural products.

"Minnesota's trade relations with countries around the world, including Taiwan, are critical to helping our farmers sell their products in the global marketplace," said Dayton.

The Taiwan delegation led by Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, John Deng (鄧振中), signed an agreement with the state of Minnesota at the Governor's Residence, in the state capital of Saint Paul. Another agreement with the U.S. Soybean Export Council was also signed in Washington, D.C.

At the deal signing in Washington, 11 members of U.S. Congress attended the ceremony according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S.

“The United States and Taiwan have strong economic and personal bonds. Good people doing good business makes for a good world, and I look forward to doing much more together in the future,” said U.S. Congressman from North Dakota Kevin Kramer, at the Washington event.

The Taiwan representative office said that the trade delegation went forward with a strong message that Taiwan values its reciprocal trade and economic relations with the United States, in a statement.