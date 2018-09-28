  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/28 09:42
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17
Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16
Florida 5 3 2 0 6 15 17
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 14 16
Buffalo 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 19 15
Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23
Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 20
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13
Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17
New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 19 12
Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 22
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17
Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16
Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 7 18
Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 14 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 8 3 2 3 9 31 31
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Edmonton 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17
San Jose 4 2 1 1 5 20 16
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 16 23
Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 18 27
Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Anaheim 7, Los Angeles 4

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.