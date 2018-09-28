TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the periphery of Typhoon Trami begins to approach Taiwan today, a heavy rain alert for six counties and cities in northern Taiwan has been issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Typhoon Trami was located 790 kilometers east of Eluanbi moving slowly northwest and packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 190 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB. The typhoon will come closest to Taiwan over the next two days, and its periphery will begin to bring heavy rains to northern Taiwan from this afternoon and until tomorrow morning.

In anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Trami's periphery today, A heavy rain alert has been issued by the CWB for for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Yilan County and Hsinchu City, while a strong wind advisory has been issued for all of Taiwan. Meanwhile, the weather in the rest of Taiwan is expected to range from cloudy to sunny, with scattered showers in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

The CWB predicts that though Trami will come close enough to Taiwan to affect it with its periphery, it is unlikely to make landfall on Taiwan proper but will instead accelerate as it makes a sharp turn northward toward Okinawa, Japan.

Temperatures late at night and early in the morning will be slightly cooler with highs in northern and northeastern Taiwan will only reaching 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, according to the CWB. However, conditions will be balmy in central and southern Taiwan with the mercury reaching 30 degrees during the day.

Under the influence of Trami's peripheral circulation, stong wind gusts of level 9 to 11 are likely to occur in all parts of Taiwan, including offshore islands, open areas and adjacent waters. Large waves are likely to occur in northern and eastern Taiwan (Including Green Island and Orchid Island), the Hengchun Peninsula and coastal areas of Matsu.

Strong winds and powerful waves will continue for many days, with maximum wave heights reaching six meters. Therefore, people engaged in offshore work or seaside activities are advised to take special care.



Joint Typhoon Warning Center map of Typhoon Trami's projected path.



CWB model of Typhoon Trami's projected path.



Japan Meteorological Agency model of Trami's path over next three days.



Tropical Storm Risk map showing storm wind probability over next 24 hours.



CWB satellite map.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



Windy.com image of Typhoon Trami.



