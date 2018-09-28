LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here's another thing travelers can consider bringing when a trip takes them through Los Angeles International Airport: marijuana.

Just be careful about carrying it onto the plane.

A written policy posted by airport police after California legalized marijuana in January says small amounts may now be carried into one of the world's busiest airports.

But police also warn that pot possession remains a federal crime and TSA agents may catch you before you get to the plane.

If they do, TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said Thursday they'll turn you over to local authorities.

Officer Alicia Hernandez says authorities will let you go at LAX.

Still, travelers should be wary.

LAX police note marijuana laws vary from state to state. They encourage cannabis consumers to do their research before traveling.