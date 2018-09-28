|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|52
|.673
|—
|y-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|9
|Tampa Bay
|88
|71
|.553
|19
|Toronto
|72
|87
|.453
|35
|Baltimore
|46
|112
|.291
|60½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|69
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|73
|84
|.465
|15½
|Detroit
|64
|94
|.405
|25
|Chicago
|62
|96
|.392
|27
|Kansas City
|56
|102
|.354
|33
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|100
|58
|.633
|—
|y-Oakland
|96
|63
|.604
|4½
|Seattle
|86
|72
|.544
|14
|Los Angeles
|78
|81
|.491
|22½
|Texas
|66
|92
|.418
|34
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Toronto 3, Houston 1
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 10, Boston 3, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 11, Detroit 4
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
Oakland 9, Seattle 3
|Thursday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-11), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 4-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-12) at Minnesota (De Jong 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8) at Kansas City (Kennedy 3-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-6) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.