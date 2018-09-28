  1. Home
  2. World

Graham to Kavanaugh: 'You've got nothing to apologize for'

By KEVIN FREKING , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/28 07:10
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Justice Committee hearing with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies, Thursd

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Justice Committee hearing with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies, Thursd

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh looked in desperate need of a fighter on his behalf Thursday as he gave impassioned testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee denying allegations of sexual assault.

He found it in Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who told the judge straight out, "You've got nothing to apologize for."

Kavanaugh alternated from anger to tears during fiery testimony. He took deep breaths and lengthy sips of water to gain his composure.

Democratic senators pressed Kavanaugh over and over again to request an FBI investigation if he had nothing to hide.

Enter Graham, who told Democrats, "What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020."

Soon, the White House was also tweeting its appreciation to the senator.