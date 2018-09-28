UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Facing a financial crisis after the United States cut funding, the head of the U.N. agency that helps 5.3 million Palestinian refugees says the problem of their well-being will continue to exist whether there's money or not — and especially if it is forced to shut down.

While the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, got some good news Thursday with new pledges of $118 million, it remains $68 million short this year alone. In January, it will start seeking funding again for next year's budget of about $1.2 billion.

As UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl sat down for an interview with The Associated Press about the agency's future on Thursday, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told the U.N. General Assembly that U.S. officials "just want to obliterate it altogether."