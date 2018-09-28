Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|400
|304
|001—12
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100—
|1
|2
|0
Sabathia, Cessa (6), Loaisiga (9) and Romine; Schultz, Pruitt (1), Kittredge (5), Hu (7), Wood (8), Milner (9) and Sucre. W_Sabathia 9-7. L_Schultz 2-2. HRs_New York, Voit (12), Andujar (27), Stanton 2 (37). Tampa Bay, Cron (29).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|020—3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|120
|000
|20x—5
|9
|0
Arrieta, Hunter (7), Neshek (7), Loup (8), Neris (8) and Knapp; Senzatela, Oberg (5), Oh (7), Ottavino (8), Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Oberg 8-1. L_Arrieta 10-11. Sv_Davis (42). HRs_Philadelphia, Bautista (2), Santana (24). Colorado, Dahl (14), Parra (6), Story (35).