Dutch police said on Thursday they had foiled a major terrorist attack with the arrest of seven alleged extremists in multiple raids across the country.

"Police arrested seven men on Thursday ... suspected of being at a very advanced stage of preparation for a major terrorist attack in the Netherlands," the public prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding one of the suspects had wanted to kill "many victims."

The suspects were planning to attack a large event with hand grenades, automatic weapons and explosives belts, according to prosecutors.

Police have not yet identified the target of the planned attack, which the prosecutor's office said would have included a separate car bombing.

The arrests capped a monthslong investigation that was launched following intelligence that a man of Iraqi descent, the lead suspect, was targeting "a large event in the Netherlands where there would be a lot of victims."

Prior 'Islamic State' convictions

The 34-year-old man and two of the other suspects were previously convicted of traveling abroad to fight for "Islamic State" militants.

Prosecutors said that the investigation gathered pace this month because of the suspects' "advanced preparations."

"The suspects were in search of AK47s, hand guns, hand grenades, explosive vests and raw materials for several (car) bombs," they said.

The suspects, aged 21 to 34, will be brought before a judge in Rotterdam on Friday. They came from Arnhem, the port city of Rotterdam and villages close to those two cities.

ap/kms (AP, Reuters, AFP)