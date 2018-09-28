Ryder Cup Pairings

At Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71 All Times GMT Friday Fourballs

1810 — Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe.

1825 — Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe.

1840 — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

1855 — Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.