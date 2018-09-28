  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/28 04:16
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 134 515 126 178 .346
JMartinez Bos 147 560 109 185 .330
Altuve Hou 134 525 84 165 .314
Trout LAA 137 463 99 145 .313
Brantley Cle 140 559 88 173 .309
Segura Sea 141 577 90 175 .303
Merrifield KC 154 614 87 186 .303
Wendle TB 137 480 60 144 .300
Castellanos Det 153 604 85 181 .300
Andujar NYY 146 560 80 166 .296
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 47; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 37; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 121; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 105; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Stanton, New York, 97; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; NCruz, Seattle, 96; Gallo, Texas, 92.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.