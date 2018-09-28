  1. Home
  2. World

T.I. wants to highlight trap music with new pop-up museum

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/28 03:22
This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., during a tour of his Trap Music Museum in Atlanta. Trap is a popular

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., during a tour of his Trap Music Museum in Atlanta. Trap is a popular

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., posing in front of his grandparents' home in Atlanta. The rapper is

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., posing in front of his grandparents' home in Atlanta. The rapper is

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., on the porch of his grandparents' home where he grew up in Atlanta.

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., on the porch of his grandparents' home where he grew up in Atlanta.

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., standing in a room lined with simulated bricks of cocaine which is d

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., standing in a room lined with simulated bricks of cocaine which is d

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., next to a car once owned by 2 Chainz and converted into an exhibit f

This Sept. 14, 2018 photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., next to a car once owned by 2 Chainz and converted into an exhibit f

ATLANTA (AP) — T.I. is paying homage to trap music culture with a new pop-up museum, even dedicating areas of the exhibit to rappers who have contributed to the subgenre.

T.I. says he wants to celebrate trap music with the Trap Music Museum, opening Sunday in Atlanta. The museum will feature original and replica artifacts from album covers to old photos of musicians such as Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Rick Ross and Future.

Trap music is a subgenre detailing the lifestyle of selling drugs, highlighted by gritty lyrics and heavy beats.

The museum will offer an "Escape the Trap" experience — much like the popular Escape the Room adventure game — where visitors have to use clues to find their way out of a house littered with illegal drugs before authorities arrive.