UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held the U.N. General Assembly in suspense Thursday — and flashed boldly printed props — as he accused Iran of hiding a clandestine nuclear warehouse in a rug-cleaning plant.

He built up to it with theatrical aplomb. "What I'm about to ay has not been shared publicly before."

Pause.

"I'm disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse."

In case anyone in the hall hadn't already been paying attention, he took the unusual step of brandishing visual aids — a posterboard map, then a posterboard photo, then another posterboard map.

Netanyahu vigorously opposes a 2015 deal curbing Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons.