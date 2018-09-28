SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Facts and figures for the 42nd Ryder Cup, which starts Friday at Le Golf National.

Format: Four matches of fourballs (better ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday and Saturday, 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Points: The United States needs 14 points to retain the cup. Europe needs 14½ points to win the cup.

Series: United States leads 26-13-2.

Last time: In the first Ryder Cup since U.S. players had a stronger voice in the structure of its team, the American won 17-11 at Hazeltine for their biggest Ryder Cup rout since 1981. For the first time since 1975, every American player contributed a point. Patrick Reed led the Americans with a 3-1-1 record, including a leadoff singles victory over Rory McIlroy.

Captains: Jim Furyk (United States), Thomas Bjorn (Europe).

European roster: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson.

U.S. roster: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods.

Key statistic: The Americans have not won the Ryder Cup away from home since 1993.

Noteworthy: Phil Mickelson sets a Ryder Cup record by competing for the 12th time. He has had 55 teammates and 15 partners in his Ryder Cup career.

Quoteworthy: "Allez le bleu!" — European captain Thomas Bjorn to end the opening ceremony. It translates to "Go Blue!"

Friday pairings (fourballs): 2:20 a.m., Brooks Koepka-Tony Finau (US) vs. Justin Rose-Jon Rahm (Europe); 2:25 a.m., Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler (US) vs. Rory McIlroy-Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe); 2:40 a.m., Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas (US) vs. Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton (Europe); 2:55 a.m. — Patrick Reed-Tiger Woods (US) vs. Franceso Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood (Europe).

Television (all times EDT): Friday, 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel), 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).